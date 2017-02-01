Hot Downloads

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Arjun Bijlani's 'green' goal

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2017 03:44 PM

Arjun Bijlani has been a talk of the town with his boy-next-door character of ‘Raghav’ in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil on Star Plus. The actor recently posted about his moment of stardom as he achieved one million followers on photo sharing app Instagram.

When asked what would he do if he was elected as a Prime Minister of India, he said, “If I became the Prime Minister, I would be keen on making India a green country. There should be gardens and parks for senior citizens and children. Trees are being chopped mercilessly and it is an alarming situation. Pollution is on rise and before we realize, we will perish. We need to work towards making the country green and clean.”

Every concerned parent and citizen of the country will vouch for this goal, right?

Tags > Arjun Bijlani, TV actor, goal, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Raghav, Star Plus, green country,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest