Arjun Bijlani's 'green' goal

Arjun Bijlani has been a talk of the town with his boy-next-door character of ‘Raghav’ in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil on Star Plus. The actor recently posted about his moment of stardom as he achieved one million followers on photo sharing app Instagram.



When asked what would he do if he was elected as a Prime Minister of India, he said, “If I became the Prime Minister, I would be keen on making India a green country. There should be gardens and parks for senior citizens and children. Trees are being chopped mercilessly and it is an alarming situation. Pollution is on rise and before we realize, we will perish. We need to work towards making the country green and clean.”



Every concerned parent and citizen of the country will vouch for this goal, right?