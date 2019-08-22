Arjun Bijlani's proud moment at Wagha Border

Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen hosting Dance Deewane 2, took a short break to go to Wagha Border and interact with the jawans. He says, "Well, it was not my first time but this time it was a different feeling altogether. I spoke to the audience right from the centre. The way I was welcomed was overwhelming. They were all screaming my name. We take the flag and run towards the border and come back usually, it is done by ladies and for the first time, it was done by me. The BSF security gave me the opportunity, it was a proud moment for me to start Beating Retreat.”

He further adds, "The visit has left me speechless and overwhelmed. I am proud to be an Indian. Thanks to my profession, I got the privilege to interact with the people who fight for our country. We live a busy life in metro cities and never even recall the sacrifices these jawans make for the country. I salute the soldiers of our country and I would like to go to Wagha Border again.”

On being asked what changes he wants in the country, he says "I think the government is doing a lot and the change is happening already which are seen to be very positive. I feel in Mumbai, there should be places which should be open till late. I feel that the government should give permission to open good restaurants on the beach. They can make a path on the beach where people can jog. As we have a good coastline so I feel that prominent places like Juhu or Versova should be developed. And yes, restaurants should be open at least till 3 am. These things should be allowed legally so there is no scope in doing it illegally. Infrastructure-wise Mumbai has to be better.”



