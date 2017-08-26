Cinevistaas’ popular thriller Beyhadh which airs on Sony TV, never fails to impress the audience with its gripping twists and turns.

In the recent episodes, viewers have been left with extreme curiosity on Arjun’s (Kushal Tandon) whereabouts while Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) and Ayaan (Sumit Bhardwaj) have been looking out for them.

Now we hear that, the upcoming episodes of the daily are set to unfold a lot more drama.

Maya (Jennifer Winget) has been constantly trying to get in touch with her goons to give them some instructions about Arjun but she has been failing repeatedly to do so.

Our source informs us, “The lack of proper communication between Maya and her goons will make Arjun fall into trouble. He will be badly beaten up by Maya’s goons. Arjun will be critically injured after getting beaten up.”

Will Saanjh and Ayaan be able to save Arjun? Well, that would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.