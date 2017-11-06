Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi … Dekhi Nahin Kahi produced by Dee Jaa Films and Pixx Entertainment is gearing up with an interesting track in the upcoming episodes.

Viewers will soon witness Dharam Singh Rathod's (Rasik Dave) sudden demise. And everybody will consider Prem (Pranav Misshra) to be the DSR's murderer.

However, Prem’s better half Tejaswini (Jyoti Sharma) will support the former and decide to reveal the real culprit.

Also, before dying, DSR will bequeath all his property to Tejaswini. And clearly, this will not go down well with the Rathod family which will lead to major fights amongst the family members.

That’s when Arjun (Archi Pratik) and Preeti (Simran Sharma), who will be upset with the entire decision of late DSR, will demand for a partition in the house.

How will Tejaswini deal with this situation? Will she manage to save Prem?