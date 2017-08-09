Sony TV’s popular romantic thriller series Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Ltd.) is keeping the viewers hooked to the series by unfolding some unpredictable twists and turns.

In the recent episode, the viewers have witnessed how Samay (Piyush Sahdev) was killed and police had come to arrest Arjun (Kushal Tandon). Meanwhile, Maya (Jennifer Winget) has kidnapped Saanjh (Aneri Vajani).

Now we hear that the chase game will continue in the upcoming episodes of the daily...

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Suman will get operated and Maya will come looking for Arjun in the hospital. Meanwhile, Arjun will rescue Saanjh and run away with her.”

Will Maya learn about it? Well, it would be an interesting watch for the audience.

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.