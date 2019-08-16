Arjun Singh bags Star Plus’ Namah

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Star Plus’ upcoming mythological show Namah.



TellyChakkar reported about actors namely Zalak Desai, Raviz Thakur and Hemant Choudhary being roped in for the show (Read here: Zalak Desai and Hemant Choudhary in Star Plus' Namah; Porus fame Raviz Thakur roped in for Star Plus’ Namah).



Now, as per the latest development, we have learned that the makers have roped in actor Arjun Singh, who is known for his stint in Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and is currently a part of a play titled Mahabharata.



According to our sources, Arjun will be playing the character of Devraj Indra in Namah.



Namah is produced by Shoonya Square and will star Gurpreet Singh playing the titular role of Lord Shiva. It will also feature actors Chhavi Pandey, Neha Nargam, and Sara Khan in pivotal roles. The show will focus on the bond between Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. The magnum opus is slated to be a biweekly (weekend) show, and the channel has recently unveiled the promo.



