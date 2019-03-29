News

Arnav Bhasin and Ritviq Joshi join the cast of MX Player and TVF Play’s Insiders

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2019 05:39 PM

It’s raining digital content!

Earlier in the day, TellyChakkar reported about Himika Bose and Omkar Kulkarni being roped in to play pivotal roles in MX Player and TVF Play’s Insiders (Read here: Himika Bose and Omkar Kulkarni in MX Player and TVF Play's Insiders. )

Now, the latest update is that actors Arnav Bhasin and Ritviq Joshi will also be seen in the project.

Insiders is a madcap comedy show about a bunch of teenagers and a journey that they take on to kill time when their parents meet and hangout. The series is a take on the eccentric imagination of three teenage boys - Shiv, Rabbi, and Aneesh - who create a self-proclaimed club called Insiders and their adventures together.

We tried contacting Arnav and Ritviq, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Ritvik Joshi, Arnav Bhasin, MX Player, TVF Play, TellyChakkar, Omkar Kulkarni, Himika Bose,

