Arnav Bhasin joins team of web show 'Insiders'

MUMBAI: Actor Arnav Bhasin will soon be seen in web series "Insiders".

Arnav, known for a video by TVF Pitchers where he played the role of a hostel guy, will essay the role of Rabbi, one of the main protagonists. His role is that of a carefree, hilarious and easy going teenager.

"It's a strange story, somewhere in early 2015, DLP (YouTube channel) was called to the TVF Office which now belongs to Casting Bay. We were to give screen tests for a couple of characters which went well and I landed up on the character of the hostel guy," Arnav, 19, said in a statement.

"Pitchers not only gave me my first experience with a huge setup but it also started my career as an actor since the cameo was acknowledged by well-known casting directors... Getting to work with TVF has been overwhelming and I am grateful to witness Insiders release in this new age of Indian cinema," added the actor, who shot for the series when he was 16.

"Insiders" is a comedy show about teenagers and a journey that they take to kill time when their parents meet and hangout. The show will take you on a journey on how Shiv, Rabbi, Aneesh, and Shravya create a self-proclaimed group called ‘Insiders' and their experiences. The comedy created by TVF is a MX Exclusive show. It will stream on MX Player from April 12.

(Source: IANS)