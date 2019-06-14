News

Arohi and Deep's romance rejuvenated as they end their war with each other in Ishq Mein Marjawan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 10:20 AM

MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of Colors popular daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan is gearing up for new twist and drama.

Arohi and Deep are in love and had made all attempts to save each other.

Arohi had taken all risks to stop Deep from landing himself in wrong deeds and gets him out.

While now Arohi and Deep are united with love, there is end of war forever and a union of love.

Deep and Arohi are united with love and romance, Deep plans a romantic setup for Arohi.

Arohi comes wearing sensuous saree and shows her real love avatar, Deep and Arohi's romance seem to be at the peak.

 

