Arohi to discover that Inspector Laksh destroyed her family in Ishq Mein Marjawan

Mumbai: Colors’ show Ishq Mein Marjawan, produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment, currently witnesses some high notch drama with Arohi (Aalisha Panwar) taking place of Tara (Aalisha Panwar) in the house.

And unaware of the same, Deep’s (Arjun Bijlani) family is up to their gimmicks while Arohi has chosen to live with the wolves to destroy him. While Tara is shown missing in the show, the upcoming episodes have an edgy revelation track in store for the audience.

Avid viewers of the show would know that Arohi’s family has been destroyed. So, to hunt down the person who is primarily responsible for shattering her life, she will investigate and will be stunned to know the truth!

A source informs us that Arohi will learn that the person who devastated and shattered her life is none other than Inspector Laksh (Vineet Raina).

With such a revelation, it will be interesting to know how she avenges her family now.

