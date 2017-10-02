Cinevistaas Ltd’s popular romantic thriller Beyhadh which airs on Sony TV is unfolding some shocking twists in its ongoing episodes.

The ardent viewers of the daily would know how Maya (Jennifer Winget) has planned to ruin Arjun’s (Kushal Tandon) reputation by mixing poison in the chocolates produced in his factory and on the other hand, Arjun and Ayaan (Sumit Bhardwaj) have teamed up to dig into the matter to know the truth.

Now we hear that, Maya, who is already using Arohi to spoil Arjun and Saanjh’s (Aneri Vajani) life, will dosomething evil with Arohi to meet her goal.

According to our source, in the upcoming episodes, Maya will let Arohi consume a poisonous chocolate because of which her health will deteriorate and she will be rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, Maya too will reach the hospital and make sure that Arohi doesn’t die. She only wanted to trouble Arjun and his family.

Our source has further informed us that scared with the incident, Ayaan will leave the house along with Arohi for her safety. He will now be living in another house in the same city.

Will Maya succeed in her plans? What’s going to be her next move?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.