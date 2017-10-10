Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan produced by Beyond Dreams has recently brought in an interesting twist with the introduction of Tara in the show.

Building up on the suspense drama, it looks like Deep has a well-kept secret and to keep it a secret, he has trapped Arohi. While he has been trying to impress the lady with his romantic antics, Deep will now be going a step further by taking Arohi out on a dinner date. The date will be very tender-hearted and rosy (literally!) and the two will sparkle quite a chemistry in the sequence.

(Also Read: Ishq Mein Marjawan is different from my previous romantic dramas: Arjun Bijlani)

Deep will make her feel very special and loved and as per sources, all his actions point towards a plan -where he could save Tara, a serial killer and a lookalike of Arohi.

Infact, the upcoming episodes will also witness Arohi meeting with a car accident. Does Deep have a hand in this or has he plot the accident to turn Arohi's saviour and win her trust?