Arohi slaps Tarang in Ishq Mein Marjawan

05 Jun 2019 07:25 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' popular daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Arohi and Deep's lives seems to take a new turn as Arohi is trying to stop Deep's illegal activities.

Arohi is trying to find out what Deep is up to and thus goes to inspector Tarang.

Arohi is shocked to see Tarang is spying over Deep with the camera that he has fitted in the chain.

Arohi slaps Tarang for doing this. She gets into action to stop all this from happening.

Will Arohi be able to stop Deep before he takes any drastic step?

