Fans and admirers of the beautiful actress Arpita Chatterjee can smile as we bring a piece of good news for you!

Chatterjee, who acted in Bengali films like Satyanweshi and Utsab, will be seen gracing the forthcoming episode of Akash Aath's Hridmajhare.

The actress, who also worked in the Bollywood flick Shab starring Raveena Tandon, will be seen in conversation with host, Pt. Tanmoy Bose, talking about her film career, life and more.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired on 9 November at 9.30 pm.

