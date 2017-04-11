Hot Downloads

Arshad Warsi shakes a leg on the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar!

11 Apr 2017 01:22 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s Sabse Bada Kalakar is a unique kid’s reality show which has shortlisted talented kids across India. The show aims at giving these children a national platform where they can not only showcase their talent but also improve under the supervision and teaching of their mentors and judges.

Arshad Warsi one of the judges is known for his acting skills and his dance moves, the talented actor with great comic timing has a huge fan following. He is more than often seen on the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar interacting not only with the children but also their parents who are accompanying them.

In fact, he is such a hit with the mommies that they do not want to leave the stage without dancing with him. Arshad Warsi being the sport that he is obliged each and every one of them even showed them a step or two.

Do not miss watching Sony Entertainment Television’s very entertaining Sabse Bada Kalakar every Saturday & Sunday at 8:00PM!

