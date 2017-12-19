Arshi embarasses Vikas by asking him a dirty question

Inside the Bigg Boss mansion, the contestants at times tend to forget However, there are some actions and words of contestants that are not appropriate for the makers to telecast on TV. There was one such scene where Arshi Khan was seen using words that would otherwise be unfit to be said on national TV and that was so embarassment.

This conversation of Arshi Khan with Vikas Gupta was recorded and shown in an unseen VOOT video of Bigg Boss 11.

In the unseen voot video, Arshi Khan is seen chilling out on a couch and Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma are all sitting around her. Suddenly, Arshi Khan uses a Hindi term, that when translated has an adult twist to it. She asks Vikas Gupta, “do want to eat it?” No sooner does she say this, Vikas Gupta, Luv and Priyank laugh out loud. Vikas tells Arshi that why is she scandalizing him.

Arshi repeats the same thing again and annoyed Vikas Gupta gets up from the couch and starts to hit her with the pillow. Vikas keeps hitting her with the pillow and tells that how she talks rubbish on national television.

Priyank then asks Vikas Gupta the meaning of what Arshi said. To which Vikas replied, “its Hindi meaning of English word ‘Via*ra.’

As soon as Priyank gets to know, he goes to Arshi and tells if she has lost her mind. They all laugh at Arshi’s this act. Vikas then tells Arshi to do all this nonsense talk with Luv Tyagi as he is bugs bunny and tortoise of the house.

Arshi then makes another huge revelation that she likes horses and not small tortoises!

So guys, what do you think is she actually up to?