Hot Downloads

Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Paul Walker
Paul Walker

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Arshi hollers Shilpa is unfit for captaincy; Vikas supports her

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Dec 2017 05:51 PM

Akash, Priyank and Hiten have been sent to the dreaded Kaalkothari for being the worst performers in the previous task. It is now time for the new captain to take over the responsibilities of the house. Bigg Boss asks the winning team to elect, with mutual consent, top 2 contenders for captaincy. But arriving at a decision seems difficult as each person wants to desperately fight it out to be the next leader.

The queen of controversy, Arshi Khan wants to retain her captaincy as she claims she attained the previous captaincy in ‘khairath’. Shilpa on the other hand is equally determined to fight for captaincy, as she has till date sacrificed that position for the inmates in the house. Shilpa and Arshi get into multiple arguments with each other and seem to be having a hard time on meeting midway for the same.

Vikas willingly sacrifices his captaincy and suggests Arshi and Shilpa should be the top contenders but Luv does not think Arshi capable enough to retain her captaincy. His preference would be Shilpa and himself, post which he gets into an intense argument with Arshi.

Arshi Khan who lately became friends with Hina Khan is upset with Hina as she watches Hina and Luv passing comments on her dressing sense and accuses them of shaming her after the CP Plus task two days ago. Vikas lashes out at Priyank and Luv after finding out what they have said behind his back in the CP Plus task.

 Who is elected Captain this week?





Tags > Sapna Choudhary, ColorsTV, Bigg Boss, Hina Khan, Shilpa Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Aakash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Tellydom, nominated contestants, CP Plus task,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top