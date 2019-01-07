Arshi Khan feels Dipika Kakkar didn’t deserve to win Bigg Boss 12

MUMBAI: Arshi Khan who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 11 is grabbing the headiness these days for her comments against Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakkar.

While talking to a leading entertainment portal, Arshi said that post Bigg Boss 11 her life has completely changed as she is not a commoner now, and when she got out, the fans started to call her and that’s when she was reminded that she has become a celebrity. She feels good as she comes from a place where no one belongs to the industry and all of a sudden she got a place in the industry and it is a fun experience.

She also stated that one of the reasons why her relationship faded away with Vikas Gupta was because of the money he won in Bigg Boss and she didn’t want it; plus, he thought that she will ask him for work, but she didn’t.

When she was asked about the winner of Bigg Boss 12 she said that Dipika didn’t deserve to win Bigg Boss 12 and that Sreesanth, Romil and Deepak should have won the show. She further clarified that she doesn’t have any problem with Dipika but she felt others deserved to win.