Arshi Khan to make her fiction debut on the small screen!

Mumbai: There is no doubt that Arshi Khan has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 11 (Colors). The reality show is renowned to change the fate of the actors and commoners who participate in the show and boost their career as well. And the same seems to have worked for the model-turned-actress!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, Arshi will make her debut in the fiction space with Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams Entertainment) starring Arjun Bijlani and Alisha Panwar.

A source informs us, “Arshi will be seen as a part of the ‘Naach gaana toli’ in an upcoming sequence of Ishq Mein Marjawan. She will be seen in a cameo role. As vibrant as she is in real life, Arshi will light up the small screens with her performance on Paaniwala dance from the Bollywood movie, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai.”