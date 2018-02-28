Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Arshi Khan to make her fiction debut on the small screen!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2018 01:03 PM

Mumbai: There is no doubt that Arshi Khan has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 11 (Colors). The reality show is renowned to change the fate of the actors and commoners who participate in the show and boost their career as well. And the same seems to have worked for the model-turned-actress!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, Arshi will make her debut in the fiction space with Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams Entertainment) starring Arjun Bijlani and Alisha Panwar.

A source informs us, “Arshi will be seen as a part of the ‘Naach gaana toli’ in an upcoming sequence of Ishq Mein Marjawan. She will be seen in a cameo role. As vibrant as she is in real life, Arshi will light up the small screens with her performance on Paaniwala dance from the Bollywood movie, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai.”

Tags > Arshi Khan, Bigg Boss 11, Colors tv, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Beyond Dreams Entertainment, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sridevi's last rites will be penned in the...

Sridevi's last rites will be penned in the history
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shaminn
Shaminn
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days