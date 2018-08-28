Arshi Khan to play ghost in Colors’ Savitri Devi

MUMBAI: Arshi Khan emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss.

Arshi made her fiction debut with Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan. She was seen dancing on a Bollywood dance number.

According to our sources, Arshi has now been roped to play an interesting cameo in Savitri Devi College & Hospital (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

Our sources inform us that she will play a ghost in the show. Her character will bring several twists to keep the viewers engaged.

When we contacted Arshi, she confirmed being a part of the show.