Arshi Khan takes a short break; visits hometown

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan is finally in her hometown, Bhopal, after getting eliminated from the show last December.



"Bhopal is my home. Visiting the place gives me immense pleasure and peace. I feel blessed after meeting my family, friends and neighbours. My aunt and mother were surprised to see me," Arshi said in a statement.



"I'm here for a few days and will return to Mumbai soon. I was busy shooting for 'Box Cricket League' and other shows so, I finally got time to be home," she added.

Arshi was also seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan.



(Source: IANS)