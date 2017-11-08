The Big Boss house has become the den of all things evil! There have been cat calling making indecent proposals and downright outrageous behaviour by almost all the contestants in the mansion.

Right from the Akash Dadlani to Shilpa Shinde, from Vikas Gupta to Puneesh Sharma, from Hina Khan to Puneesh Sharma or from Priyank Sharma to Arshi Khan. This week has seen the worst of all the performers. And guess what, there is a lot more to happen.

The latest that we hear is Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma will get into a dirty fight. It would start of as a war o f words but will escalate into a whole new level altogether.

We hereby reveal that the things will not just reach its saturation point and Arshi will no more be able to listen to Priyank’s girly taunts! She will lose her cool and will threaten Priyank. The controversy queen will be seen telling Priyank that she knows he resides in Malad, Mumbai and that once she is out of the Bigg Boss house, she will show him what she can do. She will further go on to say that the area he lives in is mine and that she will not spare her.

Out of nowhere in comes Mehjabi in the middle of the fight. She tells Arshi to wear proper clothes first instead of fighting with each other. The viewers can catch all this drama in the upcoming episodes of the Colors flagship reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Keep a tab on this space for more such updates and scoops!