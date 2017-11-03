Gehana Vasisth's statements against Arshi Khan, Priyank Sharma and other Bigg Boss contestants have piqued the curiosity of many. There was a lot of hullaballoo in the industry after her interviews were being carried by publications left right and centre.

Now, there is another shocking development to the story. Gehana has been sued!

Yes!

According to sources, Arshi Khan's publicist Flynn Remedios has sued south actress Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 crore for making scandalous and defamatory statements.

In a statement issued in Mumbai today, Flynn Remedios said, "I have been reading statements and articles based on interviews given by Gehana Vasisth concerning the private life of my client Arshi Khan. I had kept quiet till now, because when a show like Bigg Boss is on, everyone jumps into the bandwagon.

I wish to clarify that I used to handle Gehana Vasisth's PR 3-4 years ago, but I am not handling her media activity now. Her PR is handled by one Suresh Shetty and I have nothing to do with the statements made by Gehana Vasisth.

On behalf of Arshi Khan who is currently in the Bigg Boss house, I have issued instructions to our lawyers who are suing Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 crore for make false, incorrect and highly defamatory statements against Arshi Khan."

Arshi was in the news last year after some reports claimed that Pune and Goa police had accused her of prostitution. Priyank Sharma raised this controversial issue inside Bigg Boss 11 house in one of the recent episodes.

Arshi's publicist, Flynn Remedios had earlier sued a Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma for Rs 50 lakh, alleging that he made a "fake" controversial news about Arshi in public. He has demanded an unconditional apology from Priyank.

Arshi's publicist rubbished this as a fake news saying that Arshi Khan was never arrested or detained in Goa. Such an incident never happened, and sued Priyank for bringing up personal issues of co-contestant on the show.

"He must learn that being in the Bigg Boss house does not make him God. The law of the land applies to everyone and even to Bigg Boss inmates. I am suing him under section 354, 500 and section 509 of the Indian Penal Code," Flynn said in a statement.

"Last year, we had registered an FIR at the Oshiwara Police Station u/s 354, 509, and 34 against some unknown persons for publishing false, fake and defamatory news about Arshi Khan. The news pertained to a report stating that Arshi Khan was arrested in Goa in a trafficking case. This is completely fake news. Such an incident never happened. In that sense all the websites referring to the fake Goa incident are guilty of running false, fake news.