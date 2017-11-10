The Colors' flagship reality series is one mind boggling show, especially, with all the shrieks and fights that are happening on the show off late in the current season. The contestants in the show are completely aware of the fact that if you have to survive in the show, you have to stay in the limelight and in order to stay in the limelight you have to do antics that raise eyebrows, initiate arguments and create controversies.

And by now all and sundry know Arshi Khan is one helluva controversial contestant. The lady is leaving no stones unturned to stay in the news with her fiery statements and bold antics on the show.

She didn't shy away from wearing revealing outfits to passing out cheap comments against the other BB house inmates. Arshi Khan is making sure that the eyballs are on her whnever she is in front of the camera. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that her strategy indeed is working!

In the last episode, we have seen how Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Benafsha and Priyank Sharma were discussing about Arshi Khan's over-revealing outfit. Later on, Arshi tells Vikas Gupta that Luv is staring at her breasts. Vikas then advises Arshi to clear it with Luv separately. He further suggested that she should tell him upfront about how uncomfortable she is with it.

That is when Arshi calls Luv Tyagi outside in the living area and asks him why was he staring at her breasts. However, Luv makes weird faces and clears that he wasn't staring at her breasts and is not even interested in doing so.

However, things don't end there. Arshi continues harassing Luv Tyagi again at night. It all starts after Vikas Gupta tells Arshi to not let Luv sleep for the whole night. Arshi starts instigating Luv to see her private parts. Vikas and Bandgi pitch in saying Luv is Hina's bodyguard!

Meanwhile, Hina makes sure that she too is in the limelight especially because of her shrieks and fake drama! Now that she is in the jail, she is making sure some attention is on her by discussing how Luv is being provoked because they are inside the jail.