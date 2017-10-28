Seems like the controversies have just begun for Bigg Boss and Arshi Khan. Yesterday, Priyank Sharma’s entry in the show was like a house on fire as he hinted Sapna about Arshi’s Pune sex scandal.

TellyChakkar has already spilt details about the controversy where Arshi and her publicist accused the police constables of demanding sexual favours from Arshi Khan.

And now, TellyChakkar has another shocking update on the story!

Arshi Khan’s publicist, Flynn Remedios has filed a complaint against Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma and Colors.

What?!

In a statement, Remedios stated, “Filing FIR/ criminal complaint against Bigg Boss 11 contestants - Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary, Colors and Endemol, today under various IPC provisions concerning the dignity of a woman in legally privileged and protected cases. Colors and Endemol are accused / guilty of permitting telecast of a legally privileged/protected and subjudice court matter including the right to prevent or avoid self-incrimination by accused or victim woman and using it for TRP and financial gains.”

We tried reaching to Flynn for a comment however we couldn’t get in touch with her. It will be interesting to know how will the channel and the makers of the show react to the lawsuit.

TellyChakkar will keep you updated about the story!