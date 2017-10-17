We have already witnessed Arshi trying to get physically close to Hiten Tejwani at various instances in Bigg Boss 11. She tried her best to woo Hiten at various instances and even went on to kiss the man leaving him embarrassed.

While Hiten has requested Arshi a lot of times to keep distance, nothing seems to be stopping the woman. And now, as a part of another task, Arshi will be seen testing the man’s patience with her antics. We are wondering whether all of this is jus to garner TRPs or there is actually something in her heart for Hiten.

As a part of an upcoming task, the contestants will be divided into two teams. While the first team will be seen performing the task, the second team will be designated to distract the opposing team so that they lose.

While performing the activity which involves the usage of cow dung and garbage to make the contestants give up, a determined Hiten was distracted by Arshi from the opposite team. The way she distracted her was at once sensual and at once tongue in cheek (given the fact that Hiten doesn't like her advances at all)

Hiten was rather determined to win the task assigned to their team. He was in his red sleeveless tee that accentuated his rippling arms. Arshi walked up to him with ice cubes in her hands and in a bid to distract the man, he started rubbing the ice cubes on Hiten's bare arms, she made sure to rub it at the nape of his neck , on his shoulders and his thick forearms as well. Arshi got a fair chance to be all over him with this and was visibly and secretly at the same time digging the task.

however, this didn't go down well with Hiten. He got extremely exasperated b Arshi's advances and sensual moves and started hollering at her to stop what she was doing.

So, will Hiten take a tough stand against Arshi who is trying to get physically close to him? Only time will tell.