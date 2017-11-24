Hot Downloads

Arshi steps out in just a TOWEL!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Nov 2017 09:14 PM

Arshi Khan has become one of the most talked about contestants on the Colors' flagship reality show Bigg Boss 11. Everybody was quick to pass their verdict about her when the show started. Some of them even called her seductress. However, now that it has been more than a month, the woman has come a long way and won lots of fans with her performance. She has been slut-shamed by Priyank Sharma and others on daily basis, but she is handling them like a boss.

Now, Arshi has kept her words. You may wonder what we are talking about, but don’t worry we are going to tell your everything. She recently claimed that she can walk around the house in a towel if she wants to. She has literally done it.

However, Akash Dadlani plays a very important role in provoking her to do the same. We have to give it to Arshi, as the looks on everyone’s faces were simply priceless.

You can watch the promo of the clip, where Akash is seen trying to convince Arshi to roam around the house with just a towel and show everyone that she doesn’t make fake promises. Arshi was hesitant at first but eventually agreed with Akash. The rest is history, folks. If you are wondering if she really slipped into a towel, you’ll have to wait for Tonight’s episode.

Arshi Khan has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 11. Her attitude and spontaneity make her the best. When she slammed Priyank Sharma for his comment on her clothes, she looks fierce. She is winning millions of hearts with her strong presence.

