Well, Arshi Khan in Colors' Bigg Boss is undoubtedly unpredictable and entertaining. Bigg Boss on TV and Arshi Khan on the show and all you need is a popcorn tub, just recline and get entertained.

In an unseen footage the lady has gone all out and over the top to gain some attention from the cameras.

In an unseen video that we got our hands on, one can clearly see Arshi, Puneesh, Bandgi and Akash were having a jolly good fun in the garden. All of them were singing and dancing and then suddenly Arshi reprimands Akash. The reason: She spotted him leching at her private parts. Yes, she caught Akash looking at her organs and then she chastises him and asks him to look away. Puneesh too slyly leches at her.

Not just this, after dancing a bit more Akash provokes Arshi to do something to garner some more footage.

The bold lady then unzips the upper part of her top revealing her cleavage. Arshi is also heard saying, if she undoes it any more Salman Khan would bash her. It is also seen that when Sabysachi enters the garden he questions Khan’s antics. However, Arshi ignores whatever he says royally saying, "This is my style."

Well, that sounds quite an interesting and bold act by Ms. Khan. All this obviously won’t be aired on TV however you can find the Uncut video on digital platform VOOT.

