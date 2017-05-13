Hot Downloads

Arti Singh finds Lavina Tandon her competition

By TellychakkarTeam
13 May 2017 02:55 PM

It is very rare when an actor openly talks about their competitors in public.

But there is one TV actress who finds her co-star tough competition, and has no qualms in accepting it.

She also doesn't mind her co-star overshadowing her performance.

We are talking about TV actress Arti Singh, currently seen playing the important role of Amba in &TV’s Waaris, who is in awe of co-star Lavina Tandon’s acting skills.

Arti, known for her bindaas nature, put up a long post on Instagram showing her gratitude towards Lavina, and thanked her for putting up her best performance in Waaris. Have a look!

That’s so sweet of you Arti. We are sure Lavina must be on a cloud nine after reading this post! 

