Arti Singh finds Lavina Tandon her competition

It is very rare when an actor openly talks about their competitors in public.

But there is one TV actress who finds her co-star tough competition, and has no qualms in accepting it.

She also doesn't mind her co-star overshadowing her performance.

We are talking about TV actress Arti Singh, currently seen playing the important role of Amba in &TV’s Waaris, who is in awe of co-star Lavina Tandon’s acting skills.

Arti, known for her bindaas nature, put up a long post on Instagram showing her gratitude towards Lavina, and thanked her for putting up her best performance in Waaris. Have a look!

That’s so sweet of you Arti. We are sure Lavina must be on a cloud nine after reading this post!