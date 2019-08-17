News

Article 370 to find a place in Ekta Kapoor's Haq Se

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Aug 2019 03:21 PM

MUMBAI: TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor definitely has a plan to use this historical decision of Article 370 in her upcoming web series Haq Se.  She is all set to get part 2 of her series Haq Se. The show, which features Surveen Chawla and Rajeev Khandelwal in main leads, is a modern-day story of dreams, desires, love, war and the eternal pursuit of happiness. It is set against the breathtaking beauty and unsettling unrest of Kashmir.

And now when the sequel is in the making, journalists did ask her if she has any plans to include this historical moment in the show to which she replied, "The show is definitely coming with season 2 and this time again we will show many other issue in Kashmir. But the second season is already been written and we are about to start shooting. So I cannot be bringing on those issues but we have planned to get a small insertion about it in the script.”

When asked about her take on the issue she replied, "I look at it this way that I am living in a country and should follow one country one law. But again I don't know how many people will agree with me on this.”

 

