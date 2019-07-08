Aruna Irani to enter Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has successfully taken viewers back to the 90s era and revived beautiful memories.

TellyChakkar has learned that veteran actress Aruna Irani will soon enter the show. She will play an important cameo.

According to our sources, the actress will be seen encouraging Sameer (Randeep Rao) and Naina (Ashi Singh) to make writing their career choice in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

The talented Bollywood actress has done a list of TV shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Maayka, Porus, Jhansi Ki Rani, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, and Salim Anarkali, amongst others.

We could not get through to her for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!