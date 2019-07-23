Aruna Irani turns chief guest at screening of Sameer and Naina's show in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is up for new drama and dhamaka .



In the upcoming episode, Sameer and Naina's script is complete. The shoot begins, and soon, the first episode is ready.



The couple is very excited and happy but also a little nervous about whether people will like their project.



They organize the first screening of the show for the colony people.



This will be a game-changer for them, as they want to see the response of the audience.



Aruna Irani is the chief guest for the screening and wishes Sameer and Naina good luck.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next in the show.



Meanwhile, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will soon go off-air and make a comeback with the second season. It is still unclear if Ashi Singh and Randeep Raii will be seen in the upcoming season.