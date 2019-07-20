News

Arunaji's ultimatum to Naina in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jul 2019 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: Naina has her meeting with Aruna ji again regarding the development in the script, and here Sameer doesn't accompany her this time.


Sameer had to go to court with Aditya and Tanvi and thus pays off for his friendship.

While Naina returns home and is sad, Naina is sad, and Sameer asks her as what has happened to her.

Naina informs Sameer as how Arunaji had given warning to her to write another part of the story, nor she will lose the contract.

Sameer is puzzled as he knows the truth , but can't tell it to Naina because of the promise made to Aditya.

 

