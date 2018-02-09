Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Arushi Mehta is in a relationship

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
09 Feb 2018 03:15 PM

Mumbai: Talented actress Arushi Mehta, who is known for her roles in shows like Kahaani Hamaare Mahabharat Ki, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai and many others, is in love!

Yes, TellyChakkar has learnt that Arushi is dating Pargat Singh Sandhu who is a lawyer by profession. The duo met at a common friend’s party and their bonding turned into love with the passage of time.

We spoke to Arushi to know more about her love story with Pargat –

She shared with us, “Everyday of my life has turned into a fairytale for me, ever since he has entered my life. I couldn’t have got a better person than him in my life. He is very supportive towards my dreams and motivates me for my goals. That’s all qualities that one wants in his/her partner.”

“Pargat is from Mumbai and the best part is that our professions are very different from each other. I have never seen such a romantic lawyer ever (chuckles). He has been very supportive when I was not keeping well,” she added.

We further asked Arushi about her plans for marriage. She commented, “Love has happened at the right time and marriage will also happen at the right moment. As of now, our main priority is our respective careers.”

We also asked Arushi if they have any special plans for the Valentine’s Day. She revealed, “I will be busy shooting for commercials around Valetine’s Day so, I don’t know what the day has in store for us.”

TellyChakkar wishes the love birds lots of happiness and togetherness for a lifetime.

Tags > Arushi Mehta, Kahaani Hamaare Mahabharat Ki, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Pargat Singh Sandhu, Valentine’s Day,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

When 'Real' and 'Reel' Swami...

When 'Real' and 'Reel' Swami Ramdev met each other
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

past seven days