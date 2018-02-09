Arushi Mehta is in a relationship

Mumbai: Talented actress Arushi Mehta, who is known for her roles in shows like Kahaani Hamaare Mahabharat Ki, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai and many others, is in love!

Yes, TellyChakkar has learnt that Arushi is dating Pargat Singh Sandhu who is a lawyer by profession. The duo met at a common friend’s party and their bonding turned into love with the passage of time.

We spoke to Arushi to know more about her love story with Pargat –

She shared with us, “Everyday of my life has turned into a fairytale for me, ever since he has entered my life. I couldn’t have got a better person than him in my life. He is very supportive towards my dreams and motivates me for my goals. That’s all qualities that one wants in his/her partner.”

“Pargat is from Mumbai and the best part is that our professions are very different from each other. I have never seen such a romantic lawyer ever (chuckles). He has been very supportive when I was not keeping well,” she added.

We further asked Arushi about her plans for marriage. She commented, “Love has happened at the right time and marriage will also happen at the right moment. As of now, our main priority is our respective careers.”

We also asked Arushi if they have any special plans for the Valentine’s Day. She revealed, “I will be busy shooting for commercials around Valetine’s Day so, I don’t know what the day has in store for us.”

TellyChakkar wishes the love birds lots of happiness and togetherness for a lifetime.