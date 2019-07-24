Arvind Babbal to produce a new show for &TV?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.



Producer Arvind Babbal, who is known for producing shows like Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani and directing series like Saraswatichandra, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Kesar, Aati Rahengi Baharein , and Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, is apparently working on a new show for &TV.



A source close to the project revealed that the show will probably have a Bihar backdrop and a unique and gripping storyline.



We couldn’t connect with Arvind for a comment.



Our efforts to reach out to the channel’s spokesperson also went in vain.



TellyChakkar promises to be back with all the updates regarding the same.