Arvind Babbal to produce a new show for &TV?

24 Jul 2019 01:42 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

Producer Arvind Babbal, who is known for producing shows like Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani and directing series like Saraswatichandra, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Kesar, Aati Rahengi Baharein, and Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, is apparently working on a new show for &TV.

A source close to the project revealed that the show will probably have a Bihar backdrop and a unique and gripping storyline.

We couldn’t connect with Arvind for a comment.

Our efforts to reach out to the channel’s spokesperson also went in vain.

TellyChakkar promises to be back with all the updates regarding the same.

