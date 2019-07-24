Arvind Babbal to produce a new show for &TV?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.
Producer Arvind Babbal, who is known for producing shows like Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani and directing series like Saraswatichandra, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Kesar, Aati Rahengi
A source close to the project revealed that the show will probably have a Bihar backdrop and a unique and gripping storyline.
We couldn’t connect with Arvind for a comment.
Our efforts to reach out to the channel’s spokesperson also went in vain.
TellyChakkar promises to be back with all the updates regarding the same.
What outfit does Ashi Singh look best in?
Add new comment