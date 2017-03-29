Hot Downloads

Asha Bhosle donates Rs 25k to 'Li'l Champs' contestants

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2017 07:40 PM

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who will next be seen as a special guest on children singing reality show "Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 6", felt emotional after hearing about the journey of two contestants Jasu Khan and Adnan Hussain and donated Rs 25,000 each to their families.

At the age of 13, Jasu, whose father is an alcoholic, took the responsibility of his family on his shoulders and paid household bills by singing at marriages and parties.

On the other hand, Adnan's family worked really hard to pay for his singing lessons.

"Childhood is a crucial stage of life and it lays the foundation for the years to come. Everyone should be given a chance to live their carefree childhood because those precious years never come back," Bhosle said in a statement.

"To encourage the kids and to help them on their journey toward success, I have donated a sum of Rs 25,000 each to Adnan and Jasu's families," added the 83-year-old.

The episode of the show featuring Asha Bhosle will be aired on Zee TV on Saturday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Asha Bhosle, donate, 25k, contestants, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 6, Zee TV,

