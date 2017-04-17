Asha Bhosle special in Zee Bangla’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

This piece of news will bring a smile on the faces of all the music lovers!

Readers, the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will pay a tribute to the versatile music legend Asha Bhosle, who has done playback singing for more than a thousand Hindi flicks.

Following the theme, the participants will be seen singing popular tracks from the legendary singer’s kitty. There will also be dance performances to accompany the melodious numbers.

So, gear up for the Asha Bhosle special episode.

It will be aired on 17 April at 10 pm.

