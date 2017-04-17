Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Asha Bhosle special in Zee Bangla’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 11:37 AM

This piece of news will bring a smile on the faces of all the music lovers!

Readers, the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will pay a tribute to the versatile music legend Asha Bhosle, who has done playback singing for more than a thousand Hindi flicks.

Following the theme, the participants will be seen singing popular tracks from the legendary singer’s kitty. There will also be dance performances to accompany the melodious numbers.

So, gear up for the Asha Bhosle special episode.

It will be aired on 17 April at 10 pm.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags > Asha Bhosle, Zee Bangla, Sa re ga ma pa, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top