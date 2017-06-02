Hot Downloads

Asha gets jealous of Rithvik-Karan bromance

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jun 2017

Don’t we all get a little jealous when someone gets too close to our partners or even best friend? We guess the answer is yes.

And you’re not alone! Even our very own Telly town couples are possessive of their partners and it is very cute to witness it on social media!

We are talking about the very sexy and adorable duo of Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani. Both of them fell in love while shooting for Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta and have been together since.

Currently, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey who are best friends are a part of Khatron ke Khiladi which is getting shot in Spain; and Asha is shooting in Australia.

It so happens that Asha is quite jealous of Karan and Rithvik’s close bond; and it is clearly visible by how Karan and Asha keep pulling each other’s legs on social media!

As the trio left for Spain along with other contestants, Asha posted a picture of them wishing them luck:

Which was surprisingly followed by Karan Wahi’s sarcastic comments:

Followed by Asha’s witty reply:

Soon after reaching Spain, Karan Wahi didn’t wait to give a comeback for Asha’s comment and he posted this:

To which, Asha reacted like this:

Looking at her angry emoticons, Karan made fun of her saying:

Well well well, seems like Asha Negi doesn’t approve Karan bromancing Rithvik while she’s away from him! How cute. Isn’t it?

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more such updates..

