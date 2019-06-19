News

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani can't stop laughing about...

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jun 2019 08:46 PM

MUMBAI: Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani are one of the most loved couples of television, and the duo is holidaying in London currently.  The couple has been sharing a lot of photos on their Instagram pages from their fun vacation. Asha and Rithvik are also accompanied by their best friend Karan Wahi.

They are exploring all the interesting spots in London. In fact, they also watched the India–Pakistan World Cup match, which was held in Manchester.

In one of their recent photos, the couple can't stop laughing. The photo is clicked by Karan, and the couple looks very happy and adorable together. As Asha is laughing in the pictures, Rithvik can't take his eyes off her. The actress captioned it, 'When papa Wahi scolded us and said Just stand still as I am clicking the photos'.

Good friends Rithvik, Asha and Karan's vacay pics

