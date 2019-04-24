Asha Negi finally reacts to Rithvik Dhanjani's intimate scene with Kyra Dutt in XXX

MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani raised eyebrows last year with his bold and erotic scenes in web series XXX with Kyra Dutt. Now, his better half Asha Negi is all set to debut in the digital world. The climax scenes where Rithvik was seen making out with Kyra grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It was for the first time the Pavitra Rishta actor attempted something so bold on-screen. Asha is also set to debut on the same digital platform but with a romantic love story.

While talking to a leading website, Asha was asked her how open she is to do such bold scenes and what she thought of Rithvik’s erotic scenes. The actress replied that she doesn’t mind doing bold scenes, but the story should be good and the concept should match her level.



She further said that Rithvik was also very apprehensive initially, but with time, they both are evolving. If they have taken this job, then, as an actor, it will be injustice to say no to anything that the script demands and that challenges you as an actor. She was not affected by him doing such scenes, as she knows that someday, she will also have to do a scene like that and that he too will not be affected by it.



Well, we all know that Rithvik and Asha are one of the most loved couples of television, and they share a great understanding personally as well as professionally.