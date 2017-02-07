Asheema Vardaan to play the female lead in Alt Balaji’s Dev DD

The buzz around Ekta Kapoor’s ambitious venture ALT Balaji is definitely the talk of the town.

All set to launch in March (tentative), the Czarina of TV has lined up some really creative content for her digital platform.

Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about Desi Kattey star Akhil Kapur playing the male lead in Dev DD.

The web series, a hatke take on Sarat Chandra’s iconic piece Devdas. No one apart from Ekta Kapoor could have thought about rebooting the story to a female perspective.

Dev DD will present a bold, sexy feminine take on Devdas, and will be helmed by Ken Ghosh. It will depict the tale of a woman and two men rooting for her attention, a reverse take to the original story.

While Akhil will get into the shoes of Paro, Bollywood star Sanjay Suri will play Chandramukhi avatar.

Now, here we have exclusive information that newcomer Asheema Vardaan, who has been a regular in advertisement assignments, has been signed in to play female protagonist.

Shares a source, “Asheema hails from Jammu and is a trained actor from Anupam Kher Acting Institute. She fits the bill of a pretty face with a bold personality. The producers and directors have been quite happy with her job.”

The team is currently on a shooting spree canning scenes after scenes for a quick launch.

As we have already reported, other actors who are a part of the web series are Deepika Amin (Tashan-E-Ishq) and Suneel Sinha (Beintehaa).