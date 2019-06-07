News

Ashi Singh aka Naina had found LOVE...

07 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: The beautiful and glamorous Ashi Singh is most loved for her character of Naina in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. 

Her cute looks and doll-like features make her an adorable personality on screen.
 
But it is not only that people love her on-screen. Off the screens also, she is quite fun loving, and this is visible through her social media profiles. Ashi keeps posting pictures posing in different outfits, flaunting her style game. Moreover, she also keeps her fans entertained through her TikTok videos.
 
A lot of actors have taken fancy to this social engagement app, and Ashi's videos are nothing less than a visual treat and refreshment to the eyes.
 
Take a look at her videos below!
