Ashi Singh aka Naina shares a GLIMPSE of what will unfold next in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai!

04 Jul 2019 07:07 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is one of the most entertaining shows of television today.

The story of Sameer and Naina is something which keeps us glued to our television screens at 10 pm every weekday, and currently, the show saw how during the time of Holi, Sameer and Naina, in an inebriated state, confessed to them being in love indirectly. The cat was out of the bag and finally, people know that the two are a couple.

Simultaneously, Sameer has been trying to get into acting and soon, he will face casting couch issues.

Well, looks like the track will soon witness Naina joining office as the actress, Ashi Singh, shared a glimpse of the upcoming track of the show!

How excited are you to see the episode ahead?

