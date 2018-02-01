Ashi Singh aka Naina turns a Mehendi artist on the sets of Yeh Un Dinon..

Mumbai, 01 February 2018: The show ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ with its unique portrayal of the 90’s era along with the timeless melodies has been evoking nostalgia amongst audiences all over.

The makers have now geared up to offer a flavour of the big fat Indian weddings of the 90’s wherein popular soundtracks and special functions would create a joyful atmosphere for all. One of the most important aspects of the weddings would be the mehendi function which would involve all the women in the household coming together to make artistic designs for each other in contrast to today’s time wherein a mehendi designer is appointed for the wedding functions.

When Ashi Singh who plays the role of Naina got to know about the mehendi function being planned for the show, she was truly excited as she is very fond of mehendi. From the moment she got to know, she was busy making different designs on her own hands and also made diverse patterns on her mother and sisters hands as well!

When contacted Ashi said, “I was extremely excited when the production team told me about the Mehendi sequence being shot on the show! I love making mehendi designs and was busy for a week prior to the shoot making beautiful designs on my mother and sisters hands and feet. My mother also accompanied me on the sets for this shoot! It was an amazing experience as it felt like a true wedding celebration. Even after the shoot was over I was busy with my co-stars and crew members on the set as they wanted me to do the mehendi designs for them!”