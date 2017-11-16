Actor Randeep Rai says there is "no chance" of dating his "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai" co-star Ashi Singh and that they are just friends.

In the 1990s-set Sony Entertainment Television show, Sameer (Randeep) is trying to make Naina (Ashi) declare her love for him in public so that he can win a bet.

Asked if there is something cooking between the two of them in real life too, Randeep told IANS: "No chance because... there is no such feeling. She is just a friend. We hardly meet outside the sets because we are so busy shooting so, whenever we get free time, we spend it with family and friends."

"She is a good girl and is a good friend of mine. But there is no chance of becoming a real life couple. I think it's from both sides," he said.

He seems to be right as Ashi took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photograph of the two together. She used words like "onscreen lovers" and "offscreen friends" to describe their bond.

"It's a good thing (to not date co-stars) workwise. What if I am dating someone?" asked the 24-year-old actor.

Is he seeing someone from the industry?

"No. I am searching for true love," said Randeep.

If not real life, what about reel life? The show's producer Sumeet Mittal had said its basic story is inspired by the love story of his and his wife Shashi, who is also his production partner. So, will Sameer and Naina ultimately get married?

"No idea. If it is a real story, then we will get married and have kids. But it's a TV show so, we don't know what kind of twists and turns will be there," said the actor.

(Source: IANS)