Home > TV News > TV News
Ashiesh Roy's mother passes away

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2017 02:01 PM

Robert Frost rightly said, “In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on”

What may come, be it gleeful moments or times of sorrow, we need to carry on.

Something identical is the feeling for veteran actor Ashiesh Roy.

On one hand he was joyful of bagging a pivotal role in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke on the other he lost someone really precious to him.

The actor’s mom passed away while he was filming for his show.

Ashiesh posted a picture from his set with the following caption:

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'...new beginnings. Friday onwards (sic).”

While someone congratulated him, the actor shared the sad news- “Will try...today was the first day of shooting. Also, my mom left me in the morning. I shot all day with her dead body at home. Life of an actor... (sic)

Tellychakkar.com sends  its condolences to Ashiesh. May God give him strength to overcome the loss.

Ashiesh, who is currently part of Mere Angne Mein, is also known for his roles in Sasural Simar Ka, Jeannie Aur Juju, Baa Bahu Aur Baby among more.

