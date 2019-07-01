Ashika Bhatia’s befitting reply to body shamers: 'Tumhare baap ka nahi khati'

MUMBAI: Social media has its own set of advantages as well as disadvantages. In some cases, celebs get immense love online, but many times, they are trolled at the drop of a hat.

Recently, actress Charu Asopa was trolled for clicking pictures with a sedated tiger. Nia Sharma has time and again been trolled for her choice of clothes.

Well, with celebrity status come great responsibilities, advantages, and disadvantages. Some choose to ignore trollers, while others prefer to give them a piece of their minds.

Bubbly and cute actress Ashika Bhatia, known for her role in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bollywood movie Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, gave a befitting reply to trollers who body shamed her in her recent posts.

The actress posted a few pictures post her surgery, and a few social media users body shamed her. The actress stood up for herself and posted a befitting reply for them.

See her post.

Ashika, you go girl!