Ashima Ahmed replaces Nishi Singh; Sehrish Ali roped in for &TV’s Badho Bahu

&TV’s popular daily Badho Bahu (Sunny Side Up & Hum Tum Tele-Films) is set to witness a replacement soon.

We hear that actress Nishi Singh, who is currently seen as Lucky’s (Prince Narula) sister in the show, will move out.

Our reliable source informs us that Nishi is getting replaced by actress Ashima Ahmed (last seen on Balika Vadhu). Nishi wasn’t fitting the requisites of the role so the makers decided to rope in a new face.

Ashima has already started shooting for the daily.

We tried but could not reach to Ashima and Nishi for a comment.

Our source further informs us that Sehrish Ali, who was last seen on popular shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, has also been brought on board for a cameo performance. In the upcoming track, she will be seen wooing Lucky at a party organised by him.

Sehrish too remained unavailable for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.