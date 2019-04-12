News

Ashish Dixit and Shweta Kanoje to tie the knot in May 2019

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Apr 2019 06:06 PM
MUMBAI: Love is in the air for TV actor Ashish Dixit and fiancée Shweta Kanoje. Shweta too is a television actress who has been a part of shows like Qubool Hai and Jodha Akbar.

The Aap Ke Aa Jane Se actor exchanged rings with Shweta in November last year.

After around 2 years of dating, the duo decided to take the plunge. They will get married on 28th May 2019.

We contacted Ashish, and he said, 'I’m ecstatic and really excited to start our new life. It’s a special feeling. We recently did an exciting pre-wedding photoshoot, which turned out to be beautiful.'

We asked the young lad more about his relationship with Shweta, and he said, 'We met at a professional meeting few years ago and got to know each other. Shweta is from Nagpur, and co-incidentally, I did my engineering from Nagpur, which actually connected us. With time, we decided mutually to take the big decision of tying the knot.'

See a few pictures of the much-in-love couple:
 

Here’s wishing the duo all the best for their future.
past seven days