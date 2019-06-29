News

Ashish Gokhale and child artist Wahid Kapadia in Sony TV’s Tara From Satara

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
29 Jun 2019 04:08 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to exclusively report about Frames Production and Idearack Private Limited collaborating for a show titled Tara From Satara on Sony Entertainment Television.

We also broke the news about popular and talented young actress Roshni Walia being roped in to play the lead role. Marathi actor Upendra Limaye joined the cast to portray Roshni’s father

(Read here: Roshini Walia to make a comeback with Sony TV’s next?; Upendra Limaye to play Roshni Walia’s father in Sony TV’s next).

The latest we have heard is that child artist Wahid Kapadia, who has been part of Colors’ Udaan, and actor Ashish Gokhale who has featured in varied Marathi projects, are a part of Tara From Satara.

We could not get through to the actors for their comments.

Tara from Satara is the story of the Tara and her journey from being an aimless girl to finding a purpose in life. The show’s promo is already out, and it is expected to go on-air very soon.

